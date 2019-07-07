Partly cloudy likely in Karachi on Monday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 34 to 36 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh, whereas partly cloudy/cloudy conditions are expected with chances of drizzle along the coast.