Partly cloudy likely in Karachi on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorology department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 12 to 14 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or mistymorning is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours.