Partly cloudy likely to persist in city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The local Met Office Saturday a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 14 degrees centigrade and 06 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.