Partly Cloudy Likely To Persist In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
