Partly Cloudy Likely To Persist In City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 43 degrees centigrade and 31degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

