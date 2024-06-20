Partly Cloudy Likely To Persist In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office Thursday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 42 degrees centigrade and 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city1 minute ago
-
HMC hospital treats over 5,200 patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays1 minute ago
-
Two Tribes clans agree to settle blood feud after claim 29 lives1 minute ago
-
Man killed, son injured1 minute ago
-
Sports Deptt Tank organizes 'Aman Sports Events'11 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Arts council to hold condolence meeting to remember Ishaq Mangriyo on June 2011 minutes ago
-
Thousands of patients treated Lady Reading Hospital21 minutes ago
-
First post-hajj flight carrying 149 pilgrims lands at Multan Airport21 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons spends time with prisoners41 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped babygirl recovered from Bahawalpur zoo1 hour ago
-
PM lauds CDA, ICT admin for cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader stresses collective wisdom to steer Pakistan out of prevailing challenges1 hour ago