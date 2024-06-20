Partly cloudy likely to persist in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office Thursday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 42 degrees centigrade and 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.