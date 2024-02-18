Open Menu

Partly Cloudy To Cloudy Weather With Rain-wind Thunderstorm & Snowfall Over Hills Expected

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain-wind thunderstorm & snowfall over hills expected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain-wind thunderstorms and snowfall over hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, and northern Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall and snow are likely to occur in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, and Galiyat. Similarly, an isolated hailstorm is also expected during the forecast period.

The temperature of major cities recorded Sunday morning: Islamabad twelve degrees centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar and Quetta eleven, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad ten, and Murree three degrees centigrade.

Moreover, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the past 24 hours, while cloudy in upper districts. However, 01 mm rain was recorded in Astore. On Sunday's recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Skardu -05, Leh & Kalam -04, Gupis -03, Astore and Bagrote -02.

