Partly cloudy weather continues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy and very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy and very cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.