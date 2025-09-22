Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather, Drizzle Forecast In Coastal Areas Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather, drizzle forecast in coastal areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with drizzle at a few places is forecast in coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

