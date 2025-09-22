Partly Cloudy Weather, Drizzle Forecast In Coastal Areas Of Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with drizzle at a few places is forecast in coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National anthem played for first time in KP Assembly5 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, drizzle forecast in coastal areas of Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews uplift projects in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
CM, Turkish CG, Bangladesh Deputy HC, stress trade, investment cooperation5 minutes ago
-
14 Khawaraj, 10 civilians killed in IED manufacturing factory blast at Tirah: Police15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put fake police officer behind bars; rifle, uniform recovered15 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police rescue kidnapped constable; three suspects killed25 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attempt on senior journalist's life35 minutes ago
-
Three killed, child injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan45 minutes ago
-
DC reviews schools, health facilities in Togh Bala45 minutes ago
-
Dr Abid Suleri warns Pakistan must build climate-resilient infrastructure to avert recurring flood l ..45 minutes ago
-
KP Govt bans illegal gold mining in Karak45 minutes ago