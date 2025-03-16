Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Experienced In City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather experienced in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather was experienced in the city on Sunday, while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded 18°C and maximum 24°C.

They said scattered rain might hit some parts of the city on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was recorded 71, while the PM2.5 concentration was 4 times the World Health Organisation's annual PM2.5 guideline value.

Recent Stories

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

50 minutes ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

3 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

4 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

4 hours ago
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

5 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

5 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

6 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

7 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan