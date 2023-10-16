Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather For Next 24 Hours In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Partly Cloudy Weather for Next 24 Hours in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) BAHAWALPUR (APP): The Local Meteorological Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather in Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather is also expected to persist in the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

