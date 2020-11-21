Partly cloudy weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 9.4 degree centigrade and 23.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:43 am and set at 17:17 pm tomorrow.