Partly cloudy weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather during next 24 hours in Federal capital.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country,the MET office reported.

However, a westerly wave likely to enter upper parts of the country from Friday.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and snowfall expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during.

Fog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. While, Very cold in north BalochistanMinimum temperature's recorded during last 24 hours in (°C): Leh -13°C, Skardu -11°C, Gupis, Astore -10°C, Anantnag -09°C, Srinagar -07°C, Bagrote, Kalam, Gilgit -06°C, Hunza, Pulwama and Baramulla -05°C.