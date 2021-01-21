UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather during next 24 hours in Federal capital.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country,the MET office reported.

However, a westerly wave likely to enter upper parts of the country from Friday.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and snowfall expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during.

Fog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. While, Very cold in north BalochistanMinimum temperature's recorded during last 24 hours in (°C): Leh -13°C, Skardu -11°C, Gupis, Astore -10°C, Anantnag -09°C, Srinagar -07°C, Bagrote, Kalam, Gilgit -06°C, Hunza, Pulwama and Baramulla -05°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Skardu From

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

17 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

19 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

23 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia May Become Vital Hub for Sputnik V Va ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.