Partly cloudy weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.6 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 52 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:05 a.m. and set at 06:04 p.m. on Thursday.