Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degree centigrade and 26.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5:00pm.

The sun will rise at 06:07 am and set at 18:01 pm tomorrow.

