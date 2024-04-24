Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The local Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 36 Celsius and the lowest 21 Celsius were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

49 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

2 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

16 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

16 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

20 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

21 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan