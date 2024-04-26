Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy and chances of rain
in the city during the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature was recorded 34 degrees celsius and the minimum 21 degrees
celsius during the last 24 hours.
In next 36 hours, a spell of rain is expected in the division.
