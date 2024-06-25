Partly cloudy weather forecast:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The local Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 43 degrees centigrade whereas the minimum was 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.