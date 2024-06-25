Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The local Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature was recorded as 43 degrees centigrade whereas the minimum was 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits under-construction university5 seconds ago
-
Three members of car lifter’s gang killed in ‘friendly fire’ : DIG9 seconds ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with six motorcycles10 minutes ago
-
GIS technology to modernize land record in Dir Lower10 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority to give awards to researchers on June 2810 minutes ago
-
Eight drivers booked for installing gas cylinders10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2.5 kg drugs in two operations40 minutes ago
-
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC57 minutes ago
-
DC Karak for masses’ relief through improved power supply1 hour ago
-
Shah, Saghar pay tributes to Moulana Ghulam Nabi Nowshahri1 hour ago
-
Motorcylist dies after collision with truck in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 223,500 cusecs water2 hours ago