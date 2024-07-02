Partly cloudy weather forecast:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The local Met office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 42 degrees centigrade and 31 degrees centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.