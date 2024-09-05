Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather in the
city for the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature 37 degrees centigrade and the minimum 25 degrees centigrade
were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has been forecast for rest of the region.
