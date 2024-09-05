Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather in the

city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 37 degrees centigrade and the minimum 25 degrees centigrade

were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

30 minutes ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

17 hours ago
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

17 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

17 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

17 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

17 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

17 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan