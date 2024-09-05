Partly cloudy weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather in the

city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 35 degrees centigrade and the minimum 26 degrees

centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours in the district.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has been forecast for rest of the division.