Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis for the next 24 hours..

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degree centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the province in the next 24 hours.

