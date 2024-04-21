Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

