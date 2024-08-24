Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The local meteorological office has forecast a dry-to-partly-cloudy weather for Bahawalpur city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 39 Celsius and the lowest 30 Celsius were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.