Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7.0 degree centigrade and -0.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

However, respective districts areas including Quetta, Mastung, Chaman, Ziarat, Chaghi and Pishin received light rain which turned weather cold.