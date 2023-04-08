Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy for respective areas of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated light rain with the possibility of a thunderstorm is expected in some parts including Surab, Mastung, Chaghi, Bolan, Harnai, Loralai, Killa Abdullah, Sherani and Ziarat district.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -9.0 degree centigrade and 2.0, degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.