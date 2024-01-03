Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0.5 degree centigrade and – 2.5 degree centigrade in Kalat and Zhob on Wednesday.

