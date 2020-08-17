Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.2 degree centigrade and 32.3 degree centigrade respectively on Monday. The humidity was recorded 68 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:41 am and set at 18:55 pm tomorrow.