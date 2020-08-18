Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.0 degree centigrade and 31.8 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 47 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:42 am and set at 18:55 pm tomorrow.