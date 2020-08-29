Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recordedas 36.0 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 82 per cent at 8 am and 54 per cent at 5 pm.