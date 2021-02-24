Partly Cloudy weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.4 degree centigrade and 15.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:44 am and set at 18:11 pm tomorrow.