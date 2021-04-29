Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, raising gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44.1 degree centigrade and 27.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 34 per cent at 8 am and 10 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:31 am and set at 18:52 pm tomorrow.