Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 14 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four of a family suffered burns1 minute ago
-
Saudi foreign minister calls on PM Kakar1 minute ago
-
Canals desilting campaign launched in Khushab:1 minute ago
-
Man killed in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified woman found dead11 minutes ago
-
Filling stations warned against overcharging, hoarding11 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in family brawl11 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 509 more connections engaged in power theft, issued detection bills21 minutes ago
-
BISP survey begins in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
Dera police seize NCP Betel-nuts worth Rs 4.5 m21 minutes ago
-
Political hustle bustle everywhere, Social media shaping various political party campaigns51 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day1 hour ago