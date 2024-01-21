Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The local Met Office on Sunday has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 13 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

