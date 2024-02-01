Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 14 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

