Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 16 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
