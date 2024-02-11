Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

