Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office on Sunday has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
