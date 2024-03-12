Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 29 centigrade and the lowest minimum 15 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for

