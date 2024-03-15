Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
