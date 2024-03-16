Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 18 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the city.

