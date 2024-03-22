Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
