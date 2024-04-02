Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

