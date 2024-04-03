Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature of 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
