Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature of 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 20 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New IMF programme crucial for economic stability: PM2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at DHQ Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seized 12 kg heroin12 minutes ago
-
Israel's adventurism in region unacceptable; must be held accountable: FO12 minutes ago
-
Environmental committee approves five bussiness units12 minutes ago
-
Heads of government schools in KP ordered to cancel self-vacations for exam preparation12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three dacoits after encounter12 minutes ago
-
Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto22 minutes ago
-
Enhancing trade, business, energy cooperation pivotal for deepening historically strong Pak-Iran tie ..22 minutes ago
-
NHMP, FWO and Forest department jointly launch spring tree plantation campaign22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,800 stake money32 minutes ago
-
Government launching several projects to fast track process youth's empowerment: Rana Mashhood32 minutes ago