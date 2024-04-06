Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office on Saturday has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

