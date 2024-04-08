Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 23 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

