Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 23 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid preparations enter final stage4 minutes ago
-
KDA finalizes preparations to welcome tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr4 minutes ago
-
President Zardari to address parliament's joint session on Apr 1614 minutes ago
-
Masses in Hazara division struggle to reap benefits of reduced wheat flour prices14 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations reach its climax14 minutes ago
-
CCRI urges farmers not to delay cotton sowing24 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 81,400 cusecs water24 minutes ago
-
Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum34 minutes ago
-
Man injured during resistance in robbery34 minutes ago
-
Speedy car kills two motorcyclists54 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1054 minutes ago
-
Three robbers injured in encounter1 hour ago