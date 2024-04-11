Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

