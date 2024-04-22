Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum 23 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

2 minutes ago
 The success in the by-elections is a practical pro ..

The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..

24 minutes ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

6 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

17 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

17 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

18 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

19 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan