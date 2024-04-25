Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 26 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
